Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,771 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,850,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $93.94 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.