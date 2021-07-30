Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,997 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of EnPro Industries worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 218,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $24,600,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPO opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -118.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

