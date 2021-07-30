Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 20,638 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,638 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 176.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.