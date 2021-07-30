Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,645 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

