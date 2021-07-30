Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,770 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vicor by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vicor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vicor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $144,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,447 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,037. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $114.85 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

