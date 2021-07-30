Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,853 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Getty Realty worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

