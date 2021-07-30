Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,692 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Core-Mark worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of CORE opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

