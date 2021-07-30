Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,859 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $54,309.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,667.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock valued at $523,091. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

