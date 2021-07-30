Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,506 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CHX. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.