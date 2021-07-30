Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,433 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,829,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Umpqua by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 965,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.