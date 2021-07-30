Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,235 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $19.25 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

