Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Granite Construction worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Granite Construction by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Granite Construction by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GVA opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. Research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

GVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

