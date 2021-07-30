Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Shutterstock worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Shutterstock by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Shutterstock by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $107.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

