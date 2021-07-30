Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,167 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Vector Group worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vector Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 67,229 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. Analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

