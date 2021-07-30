Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.07

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 2698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Green Plains by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 59,382 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

