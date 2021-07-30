GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.12 Million

Brokerages expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report sales of $154.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.70 million. GreenSky reported sales of $142.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $566.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $569.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $646.19 million, with estimates ranging from $635.86 million to $669.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $1,985,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 1,848.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 284,738 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

