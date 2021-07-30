GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Short Interest Up 74.9% in July

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the June 30th total of 134,400 shares. Currently, 18.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. GreenVision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18.

Get GreenVision Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 71,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 109,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter.

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.