Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAC opened at $115.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

