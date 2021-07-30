Guider (GDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Guider has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $10,521.64 and approximately $18.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

