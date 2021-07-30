H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,899. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.
