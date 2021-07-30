Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 38.63 ($0.50). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 38.35 ($0.50), with a volume of 7,026,999 shares trading hands.

HMSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

Hammerson Company Profile (LON:HMSO)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

