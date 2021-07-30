Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Rating Increased to Outperform at CLSA

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.40. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
