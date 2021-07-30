Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Rating Increased to Outperform at CLSA

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.40. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.