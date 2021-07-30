Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Rating Increased to Outperform at CLSA

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.40. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

