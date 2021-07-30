Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 80.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 217,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth $288,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

