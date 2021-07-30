Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN) Plans GBX 0.80 Dividend

Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansa Trust stock traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 223.68 ($2.92). The company had a trading volume of 4,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 231.74. The stock has a market cap of £268.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. Hansa Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

Hansa Trust Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

