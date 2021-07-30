Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$114.11 during trading on Friday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $119.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.