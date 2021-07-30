Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$114.11 during trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.35. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $119.80.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.