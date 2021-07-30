HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $769.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.80. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.