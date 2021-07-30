HARD Protocol (HARD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.51 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $53.51 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

