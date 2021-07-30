Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,316 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Harmonic worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Harmonic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,894,000 after buying an additional 926,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after buying an additional 1,313,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 143,974 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $9,471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Harmonic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.14 million, a P/E ratio of -56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 273.00 and a beta of 0.78. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

