Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €73.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s current price.

COK has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.29 ($73.28).

Shares of Cancom stock traded up €1.52 ($1.79) during trading on Friday, reaching €52.76 ($62.07). 116,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. Cancom has a 1-year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1-year high of €57.25 ($67.35). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €49.91. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

