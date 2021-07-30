HC2 (HCHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter.
HC2 stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96. HC2 has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About HC2
HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.
Featured Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.