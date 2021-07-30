HC2 (HCHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter.

HC2 stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96. HC2 has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 11,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $45,540.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,270.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 116,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $458,100.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at $221,270.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 505,110 shares of company stock worth $1,969,912. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

