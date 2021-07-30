HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,134 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $87,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after acquiring an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,903,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,574,000 after acquiring an additional 770,360 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,018,000 after acquiring an additional 527,830 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,450,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,410,000 after acquiring an additional 108,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

