Head-To-Head Analysis: Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) versus Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)

Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Pivotal Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Pivotal Therapeutics and Jaguar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Jaguar Health -388.26% -263.79% -73.77%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pivotal Therapeutics and Jaguar Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jaguar Health has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Jaguar Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jaguar Health is more favorable than Pivotal Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pivotal Therapeutics and Jaguar Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaguar Health $9.39 million 20.79 -$33.81 million N/A N/A

Pivotal Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jaguar Health.

Risk and Volatility

Pivotal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Health has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jaguar Health beats Pivotal Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pivotal Therapeutics

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and overall health. Its lead product, VASCAZEN, is a prescription only medical food formulated for clinical dietary management of cardiovascular disease in patients with documented coronary heart disease and who are deficient in blood Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexanenoic acid levels. The company also offers OMAZEN for the maintenance of good health through elevating Omega-3 fatty acid levels. In addition, the company develops Benefishial product line for overall health, cardiovascular health, prenatal health, toddler's health, child's health, and pet's health. Further, it is developing PVT-100 indicated for the stabilization of vulnerable plaque in patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy. Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. sells VASCAZEN in the United States and OMAZEN in Canada. The company is headquartered in Woodbridge, Canada.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. It markets Mytesi, a crofelemer 125 mg delayed-release tablet for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. It develops Mytesi for multiple possible follow-on indications, including diarrhea related to targeted cancer therapy; orphan-drug indications for infants and children with congenital diarrheal disorders and short bowel syndrome; supportive care for inflammatory bowel disease; irritable bowel syndrome; and for idiopathic/functional diarrhea, as well as a second-generation proprietary anti-secretory agent is in development for cholera. The company also develops Crofelemer, a drug product candidate for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs. Jaguar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.