Head-To-Head Review: NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Tuniu -327.33% -60.74% -28.89%

3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Tuniu shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Tuniu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextPlay Technologies and Tuniu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Tuniu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,118.18 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Tuniu $69.01 million 3.80 -$200.45 million N/A N/A

NextPlay Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuniu.

Summary

Tuniu beats NextPlay Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; a regional call center in Suqian; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

