Head-To-Head Review: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) versus Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Romeo Power alerts:

This table compares Romeo Power and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34% Allison Transmission 13.78% 37.83% 6.19%

This table compares Romeo Power and Allison Transmission’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 103.11 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -13.06 Allison Transmission $2.08 billion 2.10 $299.00 million $2.62 15.23

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Romeo Power and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Allison Transmission 3 4 1 0 1.75

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 65.60%. Allison Transmission has a consensus target price of $44.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.27%. Given Romeo Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.7% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.