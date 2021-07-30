Head to Head Review: Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) versus Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tuya and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Autodesk 2 3 11 0 2.56

Tuya presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Autodesk has a consensus price target of $315.28, indicating a potential downside of 1.63%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tuya is more favorable than Autodesk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuya and Autodesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $179.87 million 63.80 -$66.91 million N/A N/A Autodesk $3.79 billion 18.60 $1.21 billion $2.63 121.86

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya N/A N/A N/A Autodesk 33.31% 104.82% 8.90%

Summary

Autodesk beats Tuya on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc. operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production. The company was founded by John Walker in April 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

