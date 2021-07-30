Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.60% of Health Catalyst worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,063 shares in the company, valued at $19,192,959.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,821 shares of company stock worth $12,328,089. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.87. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

