Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,625,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

