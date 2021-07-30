HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $914.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HealthStream by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in HealthStream by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

