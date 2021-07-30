Heart Number (HTN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $40,493.00

Heart Number (CURRENCY:HTN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Heart Number coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Heart Number has a market cap of $413,415.59 and approximately $40,493.00 worth of Heart Number was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Heart Number has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Heart Number

Heart Number (HTN) is a coin. Heart Number’s total supply is 7,016,919,091 coins and its circulating supply is 2,215,926,951 coins. Heart Number’s official Twitter account is @HeartsNumber and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Heart Number is medium.com/heartnumber . Heart Number’s official website is www.heartnumber.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HEART NUMBER offers predictions which are individualized to help with price prediction on Binance. It offers convenient trading and secretarial function not available on Binance. “

