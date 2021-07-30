Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $131.50 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030998 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00030663 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,144,955,315 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

