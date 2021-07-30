HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.99

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $344.17 million and approximately $174,897.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001034 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036331 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003801 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

