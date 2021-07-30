Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $3.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $227.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

