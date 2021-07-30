Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $11.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.