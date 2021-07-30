Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 21.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,955. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

