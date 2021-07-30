Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

