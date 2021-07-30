High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.49. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.30, with a volume of 2,115 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$444.91 million and a P/E ratio of 11.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.41.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.00 million. Analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$39,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,150. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $659,233.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

