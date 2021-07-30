Hikari Power Ltd Acquires 2,530 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,957. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

