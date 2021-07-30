Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Sells $1,155,726.72 in Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mary Kay Ladone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00.

NYSE HRC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.46. 1,243,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,341. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

