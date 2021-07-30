Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.68.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.